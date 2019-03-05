Haste makes waste

With position comes responsibility. The fact that Punjab’s Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan forgets usually. Earlier on many occasions, he has acted and reacted emotionally than prudently, being the representative of the Government and more importantly representative of the people. The very people, he humiliated at his will.

His latest derogatory remark against Hindu community have not only hurt the feelings and conscious of the Hindu community alone but humanity in all. Chohan also ignores the fact that 4 million Hindus also live in Pakistan, who are not only in the land but in the flag too. PM Imran Khan should take serious note of it and if need be ask Chohan to step down—an example to serve for the all, who act in haste and end with waste.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

