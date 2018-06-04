Hassan reiterates resolve to establish world-class service standards at IIA

DG CAA visits new Islamabad Int’l Airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Having assumed the charge of DG CAA, Hassan Baig visited Islamabad International Airport. He inspected different areas and facilities of the airport.

He said that cleanliness of all areas of airport should be ensured at any cost. He also emphasized that Airport management should facilitate and help Passengers. More help desks should be established.

For the guidance of passengers, he directed Airport Management to place more signage in different areas of terminal building. Provision of clean water and food in different areas of airport should also be ensured. In order to meet transport needs of passengers, transport arrangements should be coordinated with relevant bodies.

During his visit, he asked the airport management to put more chairs in departure and meter greeter’s areas for the convenience of passengers. In this regard, DG CAA reiterated his resolve to establish world-class service standards at newly opened capital airport of Pakistan.