Hassan Nisar shares rare details about Bushra Ansari’s divorce and second marriage

Revered Pakistani artist Bushra Ansari made her name in the industry spending over three decades, and had given tremendous performances over the decades.

For years, the Aangan Terha star kept her personal life under wraps. Only a handful of a few of her friends were aware of her personal life, which was full of highs and lows.

On-screen, Bushra was known for her bubbly persona but she kept the pain behind her smile.

Lately, journalist and writer Hassan Nisar shared unrevealed details in one of his videos. In the clip, he shared memories related to Bushra Ansari’s early life and her separation from Iqbal Ansari.

The seasoned writer said Bushra parted ways after facing plights alone as she raised her children alone. Nisar said he also knew Bushra’s first husband but called the actor a soulmate.

Recalling the old days, he said Bushra and he faced the same fates in previous marriages. If you have kids, you should wait for them to get mature and understand, he said, adding that Bushra did the same. He also revealed that Bushra’s marriage was over but she was not practically married and she spends all those years as a single mother.

In his video, Hassan Nisar mentioned spending good time with Bushra during Government College days, while he honored the actor’s father, calling him a literary genius.