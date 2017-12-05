Hassan, Hussain Nawaz declared absconders

Dar to be declared proclaimed offender

An accountability court (AC) on Monday declared both Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz absconders in anti-graft references against them, and the case will now be heard in their absence.

The court will now record statements and collect evidence for their conviction. The decision was made in the light of persistent absence of both the brothers. It has started collecting record of evidence and witnesses in the three corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), namely Avenfield properties, Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.

NAB Islamabad official told thay they found no properties of the sons of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan. It was added that there shares and bank accounts had already been frozen in the anti-corruption probe.

The accountability court said that arrest warrants of both the Sharif family will be maintained. The statements of witnesses in the references against the Sharif family can also be used against Hassan and Hussain.

On November 15, the court had passed similar order declaring ex-prime minister’s sons as absconders, ruling that they are skipping court proceedings on regular basis which is unaccepted.

Meanwhile, the accountability court had resumed the hearing of Avenfield properties, Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against Sharif family after a short adjournment due to delay in the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) over ex-prime minister’s merger plea.

Meanwhile the accountability court has on Monday reserved decision regarding the declaration of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender after he once again failed to appear in graft reference that is filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the apex court’s directions.

The hearing was held in judge Muhammad Bashir’s court. Ishaq Dar’s counsel Advocate Hussain Mufti submitted another medical report of his client and requested the court to stop the proceedings of declaring him a proclaimed offender.

The lawyer told that Dar will undergo an MRI next week, and opted the stance that Pakistani embassy in Britain can examine him if the court wants.

NAB prosecutor objected on Hussain Mufti’s arguments and said the court was first told that Ishaq Dar is suffering from heart problem, but it has been learnt today that the disease is yet to be diagnosed.

The prosecutor complained that Dar’s angiography report is not submitted and said he is misleading the court.

He maintained that the court should be informed about the actual problem that the former minister is suffering from, and requested to declare him an absconder. The court decision will be announced today.

It is worth mentioning here that the accountability court had on previous hearing directed Ishaq Dar to appear before it on December 4 (today) to face assets beyond known sources of income reference.— NNI