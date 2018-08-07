Hassan, Hussain, Dar to be brought back through red warrants: Sh Rasheed

KARACHI : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that there wouldn’t be another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) while Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Ishaq Dar would be brought back to Pakistan through red warrants.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, he said that he met PTI chairman Imran Khan who confirmed him there wouldn’t be another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif’s future is linked to the law and constitution.

Rasheed said that the former PM’s sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be brought back to Pakistan through red warrants.

The AML chief said that the Karachiites have laid down base for change in the country, adding that the PTI would succeed if it managed to deliver 25 percent.

Imran Khan is in contact with those who have information regarding accounts if foreign countries, he said.

Rasheed further said: “PTI chairman Imran Khan struggled for 25 years while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief enjoyed Moulana Fazlur Rehman enjoyed power for 25 years.”

Share on: WhatsApp