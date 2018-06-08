Hassan Askari caretaker Punjab CM, Allauddin Marri Balochistan CM

PML-N leadership expresses reservations regarding Punjab caretaker; EC urged to review decision

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision naming Prof. Dr Hassan Askari as caretaker Punjab chief minister saying his appointment would cast doubt over transparency in the upcoming general elections.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accompanied by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Sanaullah and others voiced their concern over Askari’s selection and urged the ECP to review its decision. He added that Dr Askari’s appointment as the caretaker Punjab CM would cast doubt over transparency in the upcoming general election.

The former PM said Dr Askari was an ardent critic of the PML-N and that his partiality was evident in the views he expressed in his articles and TV programmes. “It is unfortunate that the ECP chose him for the position of CM. The PML-N will reject the election results if he is made caretaker chief minister of Punjab,” he warned.

The former prime minister lamented that the names proposed by the PML-N for the caretaker Punjab CM slot were of individuals with good reputation whose neutrality was well-established.

“The ECP should not have picked a “partisan” person for the position of caretaker chief minister Punjab,” he said, adding: “Aksari is also in favour of a delay in the elections.”

He further said, if the elections are made controversial, a political crisis will emerge after the poll that will be “poisonous” for the country.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah while expressing reservations over Askari’s appointment, said it was unfortunate that an individual who had “never even run a school” would now be in charge of a province. He alleged that Hasan Askari does not believe in democracy and has “always criticised” the PML-N and its leadership. He alleged that Dr Askari cannot be expected to work impartially and on the basis of merit. “We have expressed our reservations in writing over his appointment,” Rana said, adding that the party could challenge Askari’s actions.

On the other hand, the PPP has also expressed concern over appointment of Hassan Askari as the caretaker chief minister.

President PPP Lahore Azizur Rehman Chan said his party had reservations over Askari’s appointment as the PML-N and PTI had not consulted the PPP during the entire process of nominating the caretaker chief minister.

Responding to the criticism, Dr Askari promised that he would not misuse his position and vowed to hold fair and transparent elections. “The ECP has appointed me caretaker CM in line with the Constitution… No party should have any trouble,” he added. Dr Askari said, “The PML-N are expressing their reservations, that is their right. They can say whatever they like about me.”

“If they wish to challenge my appointment, they can. It makes no difference to me,” Dr Askari said, adding: “I will complete my constitutional responsibilities.”

Prof Hasan Askari is a political scientist and analyst with experience working in international think tanks, universities and both local and foreign media. He is recognised for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons, and country’s domestic policy. He has become a known face on television due to his role as a political commentator on current affairs on both private and state-owned TV channels.

Dr Askari has taught Master’s-level courses at Pakistani, German, and American universities on South Asian affairs, comparative politics, international relations, Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policy, civil-military relations, the Middle East and the Gulf region. He was awarded a Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010. Prof Askari received a Bachelor’s in Political Science and English Literature in 1968 from Punjab University, an MA in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania in 1979, and a PhD in Political Science from UPenn a year later.

He served as a visiting professor of Pakistan Studies at Columbia University from January 1996 to July 1999, and as Allama Iqbal Professor at Heidelberg University of Germany from 1988 to 1991. He has published a number of books, including Military, State and Society in Pakistan and The Military and Politics in Pakistan: 1947 – 1997, among others. ECP names Allauddin Marri as Balochistan caretaker CM The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday named Allauddin Marri as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan. The decision was taken with consensus at a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza in Islamabad. Addressing a press conference outside the ECP office, ECP’s additional secretary Dr Akhtar Nazeer said that the provincial government and the opposition had sent four names for deliberation. Born in 1980 in Mastung, Marri got a degree in engineering from Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology in Khuzdar. But, he started his own business after completing the study.

With no political affiliation, he had submitted nomination papers for recent Senate elections but did not take part in it. The matter was referred to the election body as a meeting of the parliamentary committee to decide the name bore no fruit after members of the government boycotted the session, saying the names proposed by the opposition are controversial.

The former government had suggested the names of Sardar Shoukat Popalzai and Allauddin Marri for the interim provincial chief executive while the former opposition had pitched the names of Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi. The six members of the parliamentary committee included Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Tahir Mahmood Khan, Amanullah Notezai and opposition members included Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Dr Abdul Maalik Baloch, and Liaquat Agha.

After the Marri, the process of appointing caretaker chief ministers in all the four provinces has completed. Earlier today, the ECP announced that Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi will take over as the caretaker CM of Punjab.

Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has taken oath as KP interim CM, while Fazlur Rehman sworn in as the caretaker chief executive of Sindh. The general elections are set to be held on July 25 as President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary sent by the ECP.