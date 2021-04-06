Hassan Ali becomes father to a girl!

Hassan Ali, a cricketer, and his wife have a new addition to their family: a baby girl!

On Tuesday morning, he announced the news on his social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

He requested his fans to remember his princess in their prayers.

Ali’s colleagues and fellow competitors expressed their happiness on the recent addition to his family.

Sania Mirza, Ali’s teammate Shoaib Malik’s wife, congratulated him on Instagram as well. Ali’s fans also showered him with love and extended their best wishes to him.

In August 2019, the 26-year-old married Samiya Arzoo, and in January 2021, he revealed his wife’s pregnancy on Instagram.

He has been a member of the national cricket team since his 2016 international debut and has played for Islamabad United in the previous PSL.

