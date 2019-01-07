Hasina sworn in as PM after tainted polls

Dhaka

Sheikh Hasina was sworn in as Bangladesh´s prime minister for fourth term Monday after a crushing election victory marred by deadly violence and claims of widespread rigging.

Her ruling Awami League party and its allies won the December 30 elections by a landslide, securing 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament compared to just seven for the main opposition.

The campaign saw mass arrests of opposition activists and candidates and allegations of widespread rigging including ballot stuffing and voter intimidation.

The European Union has called for a probe into allegations of irregularities, saying “significant obstacles to a level playing field… tainted the electoral campaign and the vote.” The United States expressed concern about “credible reports of harassment, intimidation and violence”. The United Nations on Friday said there were indications that “reprisals” have targeted the opposition since the election, including physical attacks, arbitrary arrests, harassment, disappearances and filing of criminal cases.

President Abdul Hamid administered Hasina a oath in a ceremony at the presidential palace, Bangabhaban. A 47-member cabinet with many new faces was also sworn in. — AFP

