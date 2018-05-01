Hasina seeks China, Russia, Japan, India cooperation

Resolving Rohingya crisis

Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh expects China, Russia, India and Japan to play a major role in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

“We expect China, Russia, India and Japan to play a major role in resolving the crisis,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while the visiting UNSC delegation, led by its President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina again urged the international community to continue mounting strong pressure on the Myanmar government to take back their over one million Rohingya nationals from Bangladesh.

“Myanmar should act in accordance with the agreement they have signed with Bangladesh (regarding the repatriation of the Rohingyas),” she said.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said Sheikh Hasina appreciated the international community as they extended help and support to Bangladesh in this crisis.

She also put emphasis on implementation of the Kofi Annan Commission recommendations on the Rohingya issue.

“The international community should keep up pressure on the Myanmar government in this regard,” she said.—Agencies