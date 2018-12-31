Hasina heading for landslide win after deadly BD polls

Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared headed for a landslide win in a general election on Sunday marred by opposition claims of rigged voting as 14 people were killed in clashes between rival supporters.

Early results showed Hasina racing into a clear lead, winning each of the first 29 seats declared — some by tens of thousands of votes — according to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country.

The deadly violence and bitter rivalry that marred the election campaign spilled over into voting day, even as authorities imposed tight security with 600,000 troops, police and other security forces deployed across the country. Ten people were killed in clashes between supporters of Hasina’s Awami League and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, police said.

Three men were shot by police who said they were protecting polling booths, while an auxiliary police member was killed by armed opposition activists, according to officials.

Polls predicted Hasina will clinch a third-consecutive term and record fourth overall. Hasina, 71, has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation during her decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition — including arch-rival Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges — to cling on to power.

The BNP-led opposition alliance on Sunday accused Hasina’s party of using stuffed ballot boxes and other illegal means to fix the result, which was to be announced Monday.

BNP spokesman Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal told reporters there were “irregularities” in 221 of the 300 seats contested. Its Islamist ally Jamaat-e-Islami said it would reject the results. “Voters are not allowed to enter booths. Especially women voters are being forced to vote for the boat,” Alal said, referring to the Awami League symbol.

