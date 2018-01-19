Hashoo Group unites with CDA to save wildlife

Staff Reporter

Hashoo Group, owners of the Pearl Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan, will be collaborating with Capital Development Authority Islamabad this weekend for awareness on preservation of wildlife and tree plantation.

A two-day event at Marghazar Zoo F6 that will kick off on Saturday 20th January and will be open to the public. Both days will be full of engaging activities and educational displays of different wildlife species native to this region.

The initiative is led by the CDA’s Environment Wing along with Hashoo Group as the chief sponsor is aimed at increasing awareness about the threats to local wildlife and the action required to preserve the abundant natural beauty in and around Islamabad.

“Awareness for the preservation of our natural environment is more important than ever. Islamabad is a city that is full of greenery and forests which are home to countless species of wildlife. It is encouraging to see the development authority highlighting this matter and giving importance to how we can all work together, young and old to preserve our natural abundance.” said Haseeb Gardezi VP Operations Hashoo Group.

If you are a nature lover, animal lover or just want to play your part in helping preserve the environment, take a trip down to the event.