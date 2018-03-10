Hashoo group showcases inspiring leaders of change on women’s day

Staff Reporter

Hashoo Group, owners and operators of the Pearl Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan, hosted an International Women’s Day 2018 event for its staff at Islamabad Marriott. Hashoo Group Vice President Human Resources, Fauzia Ahmed spoke about the company’s pledge to increase gender diversity and inclusion across the group and stressed that it is the responsibility of both men and women to ensure that women are supported in the workplace.

The event featured lively panel discussions led by media specialist Moneeza Hashmi who specializes in women and gender issues brought together inspiring leaders from television, radio, sports, social development, and education to talk about breaking stereotypes and promoting progress for women across Pakistan.

Panelists included Roshan Bharucha – CEO of HUNAR Foundation and Chairperson of SOS Village, Baela Raza Jamil – Trustee/Advisor for the Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and Center for Education & Consciousness, Hajra Khan captain of the Pakistan Women’s National Football Team, Sarmad Khoosat – acclaimed TV & film actor and director, Kanwal Masud – General Manager of PTV Global, Kanwal Naseer – seasoned radio artist and TV anchor, Sadaf Naz – taboo-breaking founder of Her Ground an online subscription-based service providing feminine hygienic products to women in Pakistan, and Asghar Nadeem Syed – well-known playwright, TV drama serial writer, and poet.