Hashoo Group pays tributes to Santoo

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Hashoo Group owners of the Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels in collaboration with Media Sniffers hosted an enthralling Qawali performance at Pearl-Continental Hotel Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Qawal Shahzad Santoo, a disciple of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan along with his troupe paid tribute to Khan Sahab by performing his evergreen Qawalis.

The hotel located in the capital of Azad Kashmir is known for its majestic architecture and panoramic view which overlooks the valleys of Neelum and Jehlum. The hotel setting under a starry sky along with the impeccable arrangements and décor of the event was nothing short of a fairytale setting.

General Manager Pearl-Continental Hotel Muzaffarabad Salman Saeed said “Qawali which took its roots from the Mughal era to spread the message of Islam has the ability to mesmerize any audience. And we’ve had a good gathering attend tonight.

From locals to visitors from adjoining cities, as well as local government officials. This hotel apart from the hospitality business is also a center for entertainment and arts and culture for the city. We will continue to host such events in Muzaffarabad.”

Share on: WhatsApp