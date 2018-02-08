Hashoo Group launches Sukuk issuance

Pak hotel industry thriving at great pace in relation to CPEC

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

“Over the past few years Pakistan’s hotel industry has been thriving at a great pace in parallel to growing business activity, particularly in relations to the CPEC and improved law and order situation across the country.”

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani at the announcement ceremony of issuance of rated, secured, long-term, privately placed Sukuk of Rs7 billion by Pakistan Services Limited (PSL).

“The successful launch of this Sukuk represents our commitment to Pakistan, we remain a Pakistani company developing infrastructure that supports the strategic vision of the Government, contributing to the national exchequer and generating thousands of jobs”.

Murtaza further said that “The spirit of business opportunity and optimism that Hashoo Group is known for runs parallel to the Group’s commitment to Pakistan.”

“Our main focus has always been and will remain the economic, socio-economic development, growth of the hospitality industry, inbound tourism and the business events and conferences market in Pakistan,” he added.

“We are very positive about Pakistan’s future, and as one of the largest business groups in the country, we are optimistic about the future of Hashoo Group as well,” he added.

Hashoo Group is the owner of the Pearl Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels Pakistan, and Hotel One brands. The group is currently undertaking a massive expansion plan and will soon be the only hotel chain with a presence in all regions of Pakistan. Hashoo Group intends to open three new Pearl-Continental Hotels, three resorts and is looking to launch at least 200 units of budget hotels in the next six to seven years.

The Sukuk issue is arranged by the Elixir Securities Pakistan (Private) Limited and Faysal Bank Limited in their capacity as Mandated Lead Advisors and Arrangers and JS Bank Limited as the Lead Arranger. The Investors in PSL’s Sukuk are Faysal Bank, JS Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Allied Bank, Soneri Bank and Pak Iran Investment Company.

The Transaction Legal Counsel is Mohsin Tayebaly & Co. PSL will utilize the Sukuk funds for construction and capital expenditure of new hotels and resorts and mixed-use developments in the cities of Multan, Faisalabad, Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir, Hayatabad Peshawar, Malam Jaba, Skardu and Gwadar. These properties are expected to open in 2018 and 2019.

Present at the signing ceremony event was Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with senior representatives of Hashoo Group, Yousaf Hussain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Faysal Bank Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Elixir Securities Pakistan (Private) Limited, Fawaz Valiaani and Deputy CEO JS Bank Limited, Basir Shamsie, CEOs and Heads of Corporate and Investment Banking of all major banks and financial institutions. The Chairman, CEO and Deputy Managing Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Transaction Legal Counsel and Sukuk Investors were present at the ceremony.