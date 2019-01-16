Hashoo Group distributes uniforms to MCI security guards

Staff Reporter

Hashoo Group owners of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan distributed 100 ready-to-wear uniforms to the security guards of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). In a ceremony hosted by Hashoo Group at the sector F-6/3 park in Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz who is Mayor of Islamabad and heading MCI was invited as chief guest.

It was also announced at the ceremony that a contract of the beautification of the same park has been handed over to Hashoo Group for a time period of five years. With this, Hashoo Group who continuously strives to serve its local communities across Pakistan will now also be developing and beautifying public places.

In recent months Hashoo Group has planted thousands of trees with the local government in various cities and donated PKR 60 Million toward the Prime Minister Chief Justice Dam fund.

