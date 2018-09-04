Hashoo Foundation to award scholarships to Preston University student

The Hashoo Foundation will provide scholarships to the tune of Rs 10 million to needy and meritorious students of Preston University pursuing their studies in different academic programs at undergraduate and graduate level.

In this regard, Preston University, Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Hashoo Foundation (HF) inked a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) for cooperation in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

He said the MoU was signed at a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Islamabad Campus of Preston University, Kohat.

The Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit signed the MoU on behalf of Preston University. Jalal Ud Din, Director Programs/Strategic Support Unit of Hashoo Foundation inked the MoU under reference on behalf of the Foundation.

Besides the senior management of Preston University, Shahida Sultan, Head of Education (HF), Mr. Sheraz Ullah Baig, Regional Program Manager (HF) and Nuzhat Ahsan, Senior Program Officer (HF) were also conspicuous by their presence at the event.

The referenced scholarship was announced by the Chairman Hashoo Group/Hashoo Foundation and business icon of international eminence, Sadruddin Hashwani on the occasion of a seminar jointly organized by Preston University and the Archaeological and Historical Association of Pakistan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan lll, on November 2, 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Basit expressed his profound gratitude to the Chairman Hashoo Group/Hashoo Foundation, Sadruddin Hashwani, for announcing Rs 10 million scholarships for the needy and meritorious students of Preston University.

Eulogizing this phenomenal contribution, he said Hashwani’s generosity will help a significant number of needy and meritorious students of the university to attain their educational goals successfully.

He also briefly unfolded the history of Preston University on the occasion and talked about the academic programs, the university is offering at the undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate level.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp