Hashmi Ispaghol signs a platinum sponsorship agreement with Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE Pakistan’s oldest and most trusted name in health and personal care products, Hashmi Group, is proud to announce its support for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2020, as the official platinum sponsor of the franchise. The partnership between these two prominent brands is a joint support endeavor established with the goal of inspiring peopletolive a healthylife and pursue big goals in their careers. The agreementwas signed between Hashmi, represented by its executive director, M. Amir Hashmi, and Lahore Qalandars, represented byAtif Rana, the respected owner of the franchise. The signing ceremony took place at the Press Club in Lahore. As part of the sponsorship deal, the new Qalandars’ kitwill alsoinclude Hashmi Ispaghol branding as part of its design. “This partnership is set to inspire youngsters to promote a healthylifestyle hencewe are more than proud to have the opportunity to do so with one of the leading cricket franchises in Pakistan.” – Amir Hashmi Hashmi Group has been recognized for the quality of its product, trust among its customers and product noveltythat pushedthe boundaries in Pakistan and beyond. Qalandars believes in the ideology of empowering youth and facilitating cricket enthusiast to live their dreams. A truly remarkable move by both brands share an enthusiasm for empowering people and supporting their wellbeing.—PR