Hashmi eyes rejoining PML-N

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

It appears that veteran politician Javed Hashmi is all set to rejoin the PML -N as he met with PML (N) President Nawaz Sharif here at Punjab house on Monday in the presence of senior leadership of the party that also included Maryam Nawaz and discussed overall political situation in the country. Talking to the media persons, Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Monday said the party and the political stalwart have agreed to fight together for democracy.

According to sources Hashmi, during the meeting, agreed to rejoin the PML-N.

Rafique, however, when asked to confirm the development after the meeting, said: In the next phase of discussions, this will also be announced.

According to sources within PML (N), the party is making efforts to bring the old guard back into the party fold and in this regard Khawaja Saad Rafique has played the important role.

Rafique was the one who was very close to Hashmi when the latter chose to part ways with the Sharifs for not acknowledging his political struggle during the Musharraf era. Rafique also stayed in contact with Hashmi even during his two-and-a-half-year stay in the PTI.

According to sources, Rafique told the leadership about the importance of Hashmi in the current political scenario as the PML-N was in dire need of true democrats like him. However, there are also reports that some PML (N) leaders from MUltan including the city mayor are against Hashmi’s return to the party.