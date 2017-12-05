Hashish, pistols recovered from outlaws

Islamabad police have arrested six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 2.5 kilogram hashish and five pistols from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mumtaz from Noon police station arrested a drug peddler Najam Uddin and recovered 2.5 kilogram hashish from him. On a tip off, ASI Aashiq Hussain from Bhara Kau police along with team raided at hideout of dacoits and arrested three persons from there. The nabbed persons have been identified as Asif, Arif and Niaz while three 30 bore pistols were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Niaz Muhammad from Golra police station arrested Asim Khan for making aerial firing and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Similarly, ASI Nur Muhammad from Ramana police station arrested Nadir Asalm for involvement in aerial firing and also rcovered 9 MM pistol from him.—APP

