Hashish, liquor recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including six drug pushers and recovered a total of 2.383 kilogram hashish, 20 liter liquor and snatched items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haneef from Khana police station arrested Mubashir Irfan and Ms. Shamim Akhtar for having 230 gram hashish and 1.40 kilogram hashish respectively. Sub-Inspector Faiz Ahmed from Aabpara police police arrested Tariq Masih for having one kilogram hashish and Daniyal Tariq for having 20 liter liquor.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Bhara Kau police arrested Khuram Shehzad for having 113 gram hashish while ASI Muhammad Faqeer arrested Ahsan for having two wine bottles.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq from Industrial area police recovered 30 bore pistol from an accused Junaid Manzoor while Aslam Kaliar from Homicide Unit recovered 30 bore pistol from an accused of murder case Qadeer.

ASI Muhammad Asif from Loi Bher police arrested Abrar for assisting a proclaimed offender while ASI Sargal from CIA police arrested Zeeshan Amjad for involvement in mobile snatching incidents.—APP

