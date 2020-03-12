Hashim seeks justification of Skilled Development Authority

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat asked the industry department to submit the justification of creation of Punjab Skilled Development Authority (PSDA), besides explaining the jobs description of non-gazetted employees of Punjab government, hiring of the same type of services employees should be made in same cadre while there is dire need of revisiting the service rules in Punjab.

He stressed the need of hiring the competent and experienced trainers on merit from private sector along with introducing the technical and vocational courses in accordance with the international labor market needs. The minister was chairing 23rd meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet for Finance and Development at Chief Minister Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Finance Abduallah Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development Haid Yaqoob Sheikh, and secretaries of concerned departments.

The minister observed that targeted results could not be achieved from TEVTA without appointing the competent trainers while poor curriculum and irrelevant skills will be useless. Twelve demands from the different departments were presented in the standing committee meeting including the approval of non-gazetted employees of appointment in Planning and Development department, appointment against the vacant seats of BPS-7 traffic assistants in home department, approval of appointment of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspectors and Constables in D G Khan, Establishment of Punjab Water Services Regulatory Authority, Water Resource Commission, PSDA and construction of Sports Complex in Layyah.

The committee unanimously approved the demands and instructed the home department that the police department should submit its next two to three years financial plan, priorities the needs, avoid the unnecessary appointments, while approval of hiring in Police department of DG Khan deferred till the comparison of it with other districts police force. Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that hiring of traffic assistants was not the solution of increasing traffic issues instead of strict implementation of traffic rules and regulations and improvement in the traffic management system. He said the further appointment in TEVTA would be made on merit but after revisiting appointment procedure. The committee also approved the appointment of the President Bank of Punjab and its perks, pension matters of judges retired after less than five year of service, and temporary of infrastructure cess from the artwork displayed in Punjab Art Council for exhibition.