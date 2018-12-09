Hashim for extending development scope

Staff Reporter

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Saturday stressed the need for extending the scope of development all across the province, besides introducing policy and administrative reforms in the projects keeping in view the clean energy and environmental changes.

He was chairing a meeting to review the ongoing projects initiated jointly by various donors and development partners as well as upcoming proposed projects here at Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Department.

The minister was of the view that inclusion of all areas of Punjab in the economic development was indispensable to ensure provision of equal opportunities of progress to the people.

“We also have to convince our development partners for making investment in under developed districts along with developed ones,” he added.

Hashim Jawan made it clear that the PTI government was neither in favour of starting a few ornamental or showy projects in some districts nor interested in promotion of inter-districts injustice and biasness in the development process.

