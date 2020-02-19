Hashim Dogar visits ‘Panaahgah’ in Gulberg

Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar paid visit to Panaahgah set up near the residence of Ishaq Dar in Gulberg.

The minister met the people present there, and inquired after their health. Hashim Dogar spent time with the poor and needy people and had dinner with them. He also viewed the facilities, provided to the passengers in “Panaahgah”.

The minister checked the entire record of visitors and directed the staff to perform their duties honestly and devotedly.

He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and security arrangements made in “Panaahgah”.

While talking on the occasion, the minister uttered that he had visited the place, on special instruction of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. This is a temporary arrangement, and people have appreciated the step of government.

The individuals who come to spend nights in Panaagah were satisfied, which was the true objective of Buzdar government, and one more step towards welfare state, such as Madina, he added.