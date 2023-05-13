Haseebullah’s century gives Shaheens 298-run lead against Zimbabwe A

Haseebullah’s unbeaten century and half-centuries from Hussain Talat, Mohammad Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf put Pakistan Shaheens in a commanding position at the close of the second day’s play of the second four-day match at Mutare Sports Club in Mutare.

At stumps, Pakistan Shaheens were 461 for eight in 112 overs as the tourists were leading by 298 runs, according to information shared by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the over-night score of 115 for one in 24 overs, in reply to Zimbabwe A’s first innings score of 163 all out, Mohammad Huraira (60 not out) and Omair Bin Yousuf (19 not out) could add only 12 runs to the partnership before Huraira (64, 86b, 9x4s, 1×6) became the first batter to return back to the pavilion.

Right-handed Kamran Ghulam (2, 7b), playing his 46th first-class match, soon followed Huraira as Shaheens were 133 for three in 28.3 overs.

Omair was joined by vice-captain Hussain Talat and the pair knitted 84 runs for the fourth wicket. Over the course of the partnership, Omair brought up his half-century but was bowled by Roy Kaia for a 96-ball 65, smashing six fours and one six.

Qasim Akram playing his first match on the tour, joined Hussain and the pair stitched a 66-run part-nership for the fifth wicket, before Hussain (74, 100b, 8x4s, 1×6) and Qasim (36, 55b, 4x4s) returned back to the hut in the space of 14 balls as both batters fell to right-arm fast bowler Victor Nyauchi.

At 293 for six and a lead of just 130 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah and all-rounder Aamir Jamal got together and the pair added crucial 83 runs for the seventh wicket. After the dismissal of Aamir (35, 47b, 4x4s) with the scorecard reading Shaheens 376 for seven in 82.4 overs, Mehran Mumtaz joined Haseebullah and another 36 runs was added to the total.

After the departure of Mehran (12, 22b, 1×4), Mohammad Ali and Haseebullah recorded an un-broken 49-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Dur-ing the partnership, the 20-year-old left-handed Haseebullah brought up his second first-class century in his 11th first-class match. He returned undefeated on 111 off 197 deliveries, hitting 14 fours and one six. Ali scored an unbeaten eight off 37 balls, which included one four.

For Zimbabwe A, Tanaka Chivanga and Victor Nyauchi picked three wickets each.

Scores in brief:

Zimbabwe A 163 all out, 56.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 66, Dion Myers 50; Mohammad Ali 4-36, Mehran Mumtaz 3-36, Aamir Jamal 3-51)

Pakistan Shaheens 461-8, 112 overs (Haseebullah 111 not out, Hussain Talat 74, Omair Bin Yousuf 65, Mohammad Huraira 64, Qasim Akram 36, Aamir Jamal 35, Imran Butt 27; Tanaka Chivanga 3-83, Victor Nyauchi 3-113).