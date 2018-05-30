Hasan Raza’s involvement in pitch doctoring unfortunate: Mushtaq Mohammad

Bipin Dani

Former Pakistani captain Mushtaq Mohammad could not believe that his world record breaker Hasan Raza would ever involve in sport-fixing or his name would involve in doctoring the pitches.

In October 1996, the Pak batsman Hasan Raza at the age of 14 years-227 days became the youngest Test batsman (versus Zimbabwe at Faisalabad) and broke the record of Mushtaq Mohammad 15 years 124 days) which he made against West Indies (Lahore) in 1959.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from England, where he is based for years now, Mushtaq Mohammad said, “I could not believe that Hasan Raza would ever involve in playing with the pitch”.

“In fact, it was I who as a coach had recommended his inclusion in the team. The selectors were thinking him to be too young to play the Test cricket at this age”.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that he fell into the bad company”, Mushtaq added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reviewing reports of Hasan Raza’s involvement in “corrupt conduct” in doctoring the pitches in Sri Lanka. Sri lanka Cricket (SLC) board has handed over the inquiries to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department).

SLC’s former anti-corruption officer Lakshman de Silva, who was overseeing the activities then says, he had not received any complaints on doctoring the pitches.

Speaking exclusively from Singapore, where Lakshman de Silva is holidaying till end of June, he said, “during my tenure with the SLC, I had not come across to any such attempt of pitch doctoring by the curators”.