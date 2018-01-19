Hasan Ali wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

Lahore

Medium pacer, Hasan Ali capped a memorable year by becoming the first Pakistan player to be voted as the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The 23-year-old had won the Player of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 award and finished the year as number-one ranked ODI bowler after having started the year in 75th position, said the information made available here on Thursday by the ICC.

In the voting period, Hasan Ali took 48 wickets in 21 ODIs and 16 wickets in 11 T20Is.

An excited Hasan Ali said: “It has been memorable past 16 months for me as a young player and Pakistan as a team. And to be recognised by the game’s governing body as its emerging cricketer, is something that means a lot to me and the Pakistan cricket family. This acknowledgment will not only inspire me to do even better in the coming seasons but will also convince the next generation of cricketers that hard work and good performances can never go unnoticed”.

“I would like to thank all my peers for their support, especially each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team as we showed the world what we are capable of. This award is for all those who believed and backed us in the journey, and look forward to their continued patronage as the next 18 months will be more challenging with the World Cup in 2019.”

India captain and run-machine Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 as the International Cricket Council today announced the men’s individual award winners of 2017.

Kohli also took the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while Australia captain Steve Smith was declared as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. Afghanistan’s wrist-spinner Rashid Khan was adjudged ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year, while India’s Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his six for 25 against England in Bengaluru on 1 February 2017.—APP