Pakistan’s international cricketer Hasan Ali has suggested that Shadab Khan be handed Pakistan international team’s captaincy in at least one format.

Hasan, who will represent Islamabad United in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League, made the comments during a media session, claiming that the all-rounder is ready for the added responsibility.

“He is ready [for Pakistan captaincy]. He has proved himself as a captain in PSL. I think he has also led Pakistan in two matches, so I think he is ready”.

“If he is given the responsibility, he will avail it. He is always ready for any challenge and gives his best,” Hasan was quoted as saying.

Shadab Khan being named in contention for Pakistan captaincy comes on the heels of incessant stories that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to strip Babar Azam from the leadership role in all three formats of the game.

Questions about Azam’s ability to lead the team have been in circulation for some time now. Despite his individual brilliance, Pakistan has failed to win any major silverware during his ongoing reign.

England recently whitewashed Pakistan at home, before New Zealand won their ODI series against the hosts.

Shadab already serves as Babar’s deputy in the limited overs in international matches.

He will get to showcase his leadership abilities once again for Islamabad United in this year’s PSL.