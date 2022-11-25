Pakistan’s international seamer Hasan Ali has signed a short-term contract with Warwickshire for the upcoming 2023 season.

The club confirmed the news on their website.

Ali represented Lancashire in his previous county stint, taking 25 wickets at an average of 20.60 including two five-wicket hauls in five games, on pitches that favour his bowling style.

Lancashire, however, did not pursue further union freeing him to take his talents elsewhere.

Warwickshire announced that Hasan Ali will be available for the first four months of the 2023 county season.

His deal covers the duration of the T20 Blast, including the knockout stages, and the club’s County Championship fixtures until the end of July.

“I’m delighted to sign for Warwickshire as they are an ambitious club and Edgbaston is a ground I’ve always enjoyed playing at,” Hasan said. “I hope I can help the team with my experience and contribute to some wins – maybe even a trophy.”

“Hasan made a real statement at Lancashire with some match-winning performances. It was his first spell in English county cricket but he settled in seamlessly and that experience will undoubtedly help him going into a second season” Mark Robinson, Warwickshire’s head coach, said.

Once a mainstay in Pakistan’s international setup, Hasan has seen his stock drop massively following a run on uninspired performances.

He missed out on the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia before being omitted from the team which will take on England in three test matches.

England is a perfect place for him to regain his form with the conditions suiting his style of bowling which may earn him a route back into the international team.

Zafar Gohar, overlooked in the test squad as well, recently signed a deal with Gloucestershire as well.