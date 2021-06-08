Hasan Ali nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ title

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s celebrated pacer Hasan Ali for the “Player of the Month” title for May 2021.

The cricket body shared the nominations on Twitter to recognise the outstanding performances from both men and women players.

The nomination of Pakistani player comes after the striking performance in recent tournaments against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The ICC has also nominated Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim for the title.

The nominations for women players are following;

Last month, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap as he has been voted as the Player of the Month for April by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The international body had nominated Babar Azam, left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and Khushal Bhurtel of Nepal for the title.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/icc-declares-babar-azam-as-player-of-the-month/

