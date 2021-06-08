Hasan Ali nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ title

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan’s celebrated pacer Hasan Ali for the “Player of the Month” title for May 2021.

The cricket body shared the nominations on Twitter to recognise the outstanding performances from both men and women players.

The nomination of Pakistani player comes after the striking performance in recent tournaments against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for May are in 👀 Hasan Ali 🇵🇰 14 Test wickets at 8.92

Praveen Jayawickrama 🇱🇰 11 Test wickets at 16.18

Mushfiqur Rahim 🇧🇩 237 ODI runs at 79.00 Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/PPTfbb1PT5#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/C9IFIyI35A — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021

The ICC has also nominated Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim for the title.

The nominations for women players are following;

The ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees for May 👀 Kathryn Bryce 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 96 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 85.71, 5 T20I wickets at 14.60

Gaby Lewis ☘️ 116 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 116.00

Leah Paul ☘️ 9 T20I wickets at 4.44 Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/IGcONOLEux#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/mhnZP0W5Ch — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021

Last month, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap as he has been voted as the Player of the Month for April by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The international body had nominated Babar Azam, left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and Khushal Bhurtel of Nepal for the title.

