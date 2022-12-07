Hasan Ali is line to make his return to Pakistan’s international side with the test squad as a replacement for the injured Haris Rauf.

Haris injured his right quad while fielding in the first test match against England which ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

According to reports, the team management is likely to call up a player from outside the announced squad as a replacement for the pacer to add experience to the team.

Mohammad Wasim jr is the only other fast bowler left in the team but he is yet to make a test debut as well. After England tore apart Pakistan’s unversed bowling lineup in the opening game, the team management is reluctant to go with another inexperienced option.

Hasan Ali fits that bill perfectly after being Pakistan’s mainstay in both the test and limited overs teams until recently.

He was dropped from the team after a poor run of form and his 14 wickets in the recently completed Quaid-e-Azam trophy for Southern Punjab at 40 runs apiece leave something to be desired.

Coupled with the country’s non-helpful tracks for the seamers, Hasan may not be the magic pill Pakistan needs to turn the tide against a rampaging England side.

But he has the experience of 21 test matches under his belt, can work wonders on a seaming track and can swing his bat when needed which all could help Pakistan in some capacity.

Mohammad Abbas remains another option but with his facsimile, Mohammad Ali, going for 188 runs Pakistan are unlikely to use a medium pacer on batting-friendly wickets.

The second test between the two sides begins in Multan on Friday, December 9th.