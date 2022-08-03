Pakistan have named the squads for the upcoming tour of the Netherlands and the 2022 Asia Cup with Hasan Ali’s omission the biggest talking point.

Naseem Shah has been named Ali’s replacement in the 16-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures against the Netherlands which will be played between 16-21 August and the 15-member side for the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 27 August to 11 September.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim labeled Hasan’s absence as a “break”.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shahnawaz Dahani. Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in both Pakistan squads for Asia Cup and the Netherlands tour despite rehabbing a knee injury.

There will be five changes from the Netherlands ODI squad to the Asia Cup side with Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mehmood being replaced by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for T20 Asia Cup:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs.

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Balochistan), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Zahid Mehmood (Sindh).