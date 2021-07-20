Hasan Ali deemed fit to play final T20 against England

Hasan Ali, a Pakistani pacer, has been deemed fit by the medical team and will play in today’s last T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Due to a left leg injury, the fast bowler has missed the opening two T20Is against England.

Pakistan eye series win

When the two sides meet today for the third and final T20I encounter, Pakistan will have to come back to win the series.

Both sides have won one match, with Pakistan winning by 31 runs in Nottingham on Friday and England winning by 45 runs in Leeds on Sunday.

Pakistan still has a chance to win the T20I series and exact vengeance on England after being swept clean in the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan has always been a step ahead of the rest of the world in this shortest format of cricket, having played the most T20Is and won the most games. So far, they’ve played 172 T20I matches, whereas no other nation has even played 150.

Pakistan, however, is the only nation in the world to have won a hundred or more games in this format, having won 105 so far.

Unfortunately, they do not have a good record against England in T20 International cricket, having won just six of the twelve matches they have played against them, with one match being drawn and one being undecided.

Despite having a batting lineup that includes youthful and dynamic players, as well as allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are their only options. Both batsmen are in excellent form.

Pakistan also has a quick bowling attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf, as well as excellent spinners Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir, but they have not been able to bowl well enough to give their opponents a hard time.

