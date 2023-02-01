Has Shahid Khaqan Abbasi quit PML-N?

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has resigned from the post of senior vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), sources close to the senior politician said.

The former prime minister had decided to step down after the elevation of Maryam Nawaz as the party’s Chief Organizer and Senior Vice-President last month by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N President.

It has been learned that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was unhappy with the decision to elevate Maryam Nawaz as it was “taken without consulting senior party members”, revealed the sources, adding Abbasi had tendered his resignation the next day after her appointment.

However, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has denied giving any statement to the media regarding his resignation.

Before Maryam’s elevation to the post of SVP, Abbasi was the only senior vice president of the party, with over a dozen vice presidents, including Maryam Nawaz.