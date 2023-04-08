After making Cristiano Ronaldo the best-paid player in the world Saudi Arabia could be about to make Jose Mourinho the highest-paid manager in the world.

According to reports in international news media, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has tabled a two-year contract to the Portuguese worth 100 million pounds to coach their national team. The shocking amount will immediately make him the best-paid manager in the history of the game.

Saudi Arabia is looking to replace their former coach Herve Renard who recently left the team for France with Jose Mourinho now their prime target given his proven track record.

The 60-year-old is one of the most decorated managers in the history of the game, winning 35 major titles as a coach in several countries. His current contract with Roma reportedly runs until 2024 but he may be tempted to guide a national team to glory which could persuade him to leave for the Middle Eastern nation.

This news comes on the back of Al Hilal reportedly offering Lionel Messi a staggering 400 million Euros contract just a few days ago.

Football in Saudi Arabia has reached peak popularity since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when the country stunned the eventual champions Argentina in the first game. The country’s federation has been working hard to keep the momentum going by luring some of the best player talents to the country.

For now, Mourinho will take charge of the Italian club against Torino tonight.