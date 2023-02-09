Has quake-hit Turkey refused to host Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif for solidarity visit?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif postponed his visit to the brotherly nation Turkey which declared an emergency in parts of the region after apocalyptic earthquakes killed nearly 20,000 people.

Pakistan was among the first nations to condemn the natural disaster that wreak havoc in southeast Turkey and neighboring Syria.

As the country’s information minister cited no solid reasons for the postponement of Sharif’s visit, several publications suggest that the visit was delayed due to Turkish leadership’s engagements in wake of ongoing rehabilitation work and harsh weather conditions.

Ankara reportedly refused to host Shehbaz Sharif at the last moment as the country’s top leadership remained busy in relief work, reports said as the country of nearly 85 million is facing a major humanitarian crisis, which is said to be the worst in a century.

Despite Turkey’s apparent cold shoulder, Islamabad announced to donate relief funds as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed for generous help for the quake-hit nation.

Public reactions to reports

The massive rescue and relief operation is currently underway while victims are battling heavy rain and snow blizzard amid a race against time to find hundreds who are still under the rubble.

Several nations are now taking part in rescue efforts as natural calamity caused massive damage to a vast area, razing thousands of buildings.

Clip of birds flying wildly ‘before Turkey’s earthquake’ goes viral

