Has PTI got backup of trained militants to deal with anti riots forces?

LAHORE – Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf locked horns outside the residence of the party chairman earlier this week, and the neighborhood turned into a battleground until police were ordered to halt the operation to arrest the defiant leader.

As the dust settled after the police and Rangers backed off, the situation sparked several questions including the attack mode of PTI workers to remain at loggerheads in a strong show of defiance. Petrol bombs and other incendiary weapons were used apparently by some trained members.

This was speculation until journalist Maleeha Hashmey, a known supporter of PTI, shared a tweet, saying ”trained Mujahids” from KP have arrived at Imran Khan’s residence. She warned saying that PTI got backup for helicopters too.

On the other hand, senior journalist and author Aqeel Yousafzai also cleared the air about the presence of some trained men at Zaman Park who were brought under the latest gambit as the government makes all-out efforts to nab Imran Khan.

He made startling revelations in a Capital Talk hosted by Hamid Mir, confirming that a man named Iqbal Khan, who previously remain part of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi and TTP is at Zaman Park and got a role.