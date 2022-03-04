Has PDM required numbers to make no-confidence motion success in NA?

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Though the opposition parties are in a hurry to show the PTI government door and opposition leaders are openly saying that they are just days away from tabling a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. But as per the current party position opposition at least requires the support of at least 10 more MNAs belonging either to the government or the coalition parties, to make their motion successful.

It merits mentioning here that at present the number of members of the ruling party in the NA has now come down to 155, after the sad demise of one of the fellow Khyal Zaman, who was the PTI MNA from Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Whereas among the coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has seven seats; Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Balochistan Awami Party have five seats each; Grand Democratic Alliance has three, while Awami Muslim League one and Jamhoori Watan Party has one seat each.

The government also enjoys the support of two independents. All these members together take the numerical strength of the government and its allied parties in the NA to 179.

It is to be borne in mind that currently, 51 PTI MNAs are those who had defected from other parties. And when it comes to the opposition, Pakistan Muslim League-N has 84 seats; Pakistan People’s Party has 56; Muttahida Majlise Amal 15; Balochistan National Party four, while Awami National Party has one seat. Just like the government, the opposition, too, enjoys the backing of two independent MNAs.

All put together, the number of members of the opposition in the lower house of the parliament presently stands at 162.

Ali Wazir, an opposition member, is in jail these days. Although, the opposition has 17 members less than that of the government since the support of 172 MNAs is required for the formation of a government, the opposition can still form the government only if it manages to enlist the support of 10 more members of the National Assembly. A few months back, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received 178 votes when he had sought a vote of trust from the lawmakers following his defeat in the Senate elections from the Islamabad seat.

The constitution makes voting mandatory within seven days of the tabling of the no-trust motion in the lower house. However, it also says that there should be no voting within three days of the tabling of the motion. In this case, votes are cast through open ballots. And in order to convene the assembly’s session for the purpose, the opposition is supposed to submit a requisition.

Keeping in view that above said situation one can guess rightly that up to what extent Opposition is in position to make its no-trust motion success.