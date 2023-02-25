Has Pakistani govt ceased salaries, pensions amid financial crunch?

ISLAMABAD – Amid the ongoing economic crisis, reports in Pakistani media claimed that the federal government has directed the accountant general to stop the clearance of bills, including salaries, and pensions.

It was reported that the clearance of bills ceased on an immediate basis and finance experts quoting sources blamed the ongoing crisis which shocked the masses, especially public sector employees and pensioners.

As social media catches the air, the issue landed on Twitter where people started peddling different speculations. The buzz on the microblogging platforms them prompted a reaction from government officials.

screengrab of media reports about the issue

Ministry of Finance issued a statement and cleared the air about the rumors of the government’s alleged orders to stop payment of pay, and pension.

Finance Ministry called it completely baseless, saying no such instructions were made by Finance Division, the concerned federal ministry to deal with the matter.

There are rumours floating around that Government has instructed to stop payment of pay, pension, etc. This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry. pic.twitter.com/U3GKE05gdC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) February 25, 2023

It was also added that the accountant general has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and employees and pensioners will get them on time.

The recent reports come as the fifth most populous country is witnessing the worst economic crisis, after catastrophic flooding. It has been dealing with skyrocketing inflation, depreciating local currency, and critically low foreign reserves as the government is approaching foreign countries and lenders to aver debt default.