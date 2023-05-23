Has government announced public holiday on May 25?

ISLAMABAD – Reports in media claimed that government has announced a public holiday on May 25 on the account of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. It was reported that public holiday was announced to pay homage and respect to the martyrs of the armed forces who rendered their lives for the motherland.

Amid the reports, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb cleared the air, saying there would be no public holiday, saying press release being attributed to the Cabinet Division regarding the public holiday is fake.

Disseminating #FakeNews is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior. Reject #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/Fv5kvd5Igs — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) May 23, 2023

To mark the day, a main ceremony will also be held at Army General Headquarters (GHQ). Ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes will be arranged across Pakistan.

Masses will pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives to maintain peace in the country which is battling terrorism.

Meanwhile, a number of commemorative ceremonies will be held at martyrs memorials at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.