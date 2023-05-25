The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allegedly expressed willingness to accept PCB’s Asia Cup hybrid model.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was said to be willing to accept the proposed model if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assured its team’s participation in the ODI World Cup. PCB has offered no official word on whether it has accepted the offer or not.

According to the hybrid model, just four matches of the September tournament will take place in Pakistan in Lahore, with the rest of the tournament taking place at a neutral venue which remains a topic of discussion.

The natural venue has reportedly been narrowed down to Dubai or England.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board has expressed concerns over hosting the matches in Dubai given the sweltering conditions with other boards expected to raise concerns as well.

Under the hybrid model rules, BCCI will not be charged with any transgressions in refusing to send its team to Pakistan.

Jay Shah had not only made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan but was actively trying to move the whole tournament to a neutral venue before Najam Sethi presented his hybrid hosting model.

With that now solved every party involved can move on to preparing for the tournament without major worries.

The tournament will take place from 2nd to 17th September with six teams competing for the trophy. Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and defending champions Sri Lanka are in Group B.