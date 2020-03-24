Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK Harvey Weinstein has reportedly contracted the coronavirus in prison. The Niagara Gazette reported on Monday that the 67-year-old film producer is now being held in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and criminal sexual act. The once-heralded producer behind both Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company built an empire from scratch out of Buffalo, New York. He became a major fundraiser for the Democratic Party, positioning himself as a liberal lion and champion of feminism. These ideals are in stark contrast to allegations of sexual harassment and rape from more than 80 women that span decades, leading to his ouster from the companies he founded and his eventual arrest, Business Insider reported.—AP