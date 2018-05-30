Harvard University delegation visits PSCA

Salim Ahmed

“Punjab Safe Cities Authority has traversed through great milestones in a smaller timeframe.

Such institutions carve positive contours to a state – utterly impressive; must be emulated across motherland”, these sentiments were expressed by a 10-member delegation of Harvard University Scholars and Faculties on-site Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) – the premier security project of the authority.

The Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives delineating its achievements.

“We have a grid of 8000 geo-strategic CCTV cameras knitted with fiber-optics stretch of more than 2000 KMs and initially up to 300 interactive Emergency Panic Buttons or Phone Booths, installed at significant locations within the metropolis, enabling public to resort to rapid police responses in case of untoward situations”, said the COO while flaunting the project’s technical prowess to the guests.

“Through this almost omnipresent surveillance mechanism we have been able to provide credible litigable evidence to Police and LEAs in more than 700 cases and instances. More than 15,000 suspicious profiles were spotted and assessed for harmful intentions or possessions resulting into forestalling a number of untoward events before occurrence”, he added.

“PSCA is cooperating with national and international educational institutions and scholars in their research endeavors related to security, surveillance and science of modern policing”, he further astonished the Harvard clan.

The entourage was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

The Harvard delegation showed keen interest to learn about the unprecedented integrated policing mechanism in Pakistan employing advanced methods in Information Technology, surveillance and security with a thorough computer graduate workforce.