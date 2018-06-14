Harry Potter-theme restaurant opens in Super Market

Zubair Qureshi

In Super Market, next to Pizza Hutt, you can spot a small castle like building from a distance. The strangeness of the structure flashes in the mind of the viewer a familiar picture of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the alma mater of the popular fiction character Harry Potter. Yes, the newly-opened restaurant, The Smoky Cauldron, is themed on Harry Potter series and as you move in you come across countless signs and above all the most usable objects like cloaks, magic wand, crooked hats, maps owls, mice (of course not real) and rabbits, mirrors, snakes and snack box and above all broomstick played in Quidditch—a fictional sport played at Hogwarts devised by author JK Rowling.

While talking to Morning Mail, Haider Khan, a software engineer and proprietor of the restaurant said it was a dream come true for his brother Hassan Khan and him as both of them happened to be great fans of Harry Potter. We opened it earlier in PWD, Bahria Town and it turned out to be a huge success there. Why in Bahria Town and PWD colony? Haider replied because it was close to our house and we were not experienced enough in business side. Later, after receiving the huge feedback particularly from the youth and having established their name as pioneers of theme restaurant in Islamabad they have now ventured to open it in F-6 and launch their brand in open competitive market.