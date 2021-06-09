Harry, Meghan did not ask Queen before naming their daughter ‘Lilibet’

According to a Palace source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghna did not approach the Queen about naming their baby Lilibet.

The Queen’s nickname has been Lilibet since she was a youngster.

According to a source close to Harry and Meghan, Harry talked with the Queen before the birth and “would have mentioned” the name.

However, according to a Palace source, this was not the case, and the Queen was “never asked” about its usage.

In recent months, the couple’s relationship with the Royal Family has made headlines.

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, when the couple was expecting their daughter, they voiced concerns about the Royal Family and made a racist claim.

Despite the issues between him and his father, Harry said that he had a “really good” connection with the Queen, with whom he chatted on a daily basis through video calls.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend, according to the couple.

Her Majesty’s name “Lilibet” has a lot of significance for her.

When Princess Elizabeth was a toddler and couldn’t speak her own name correctly, she was given the nickname. King George V would fondly refer to her as Lilibet, mimicking her efforts to pronounce her name. It stayed, and close relatives began to use it.

On the funeral wreath for one of her closest friends, Earl Mountbatten, she inscribed her name as Lilibet. The nickname was also used by the Queen’s late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following Lilibet’s birth, it was generally assumed that Harry and Meghan had discussed the name choice with the Queen beforehand.

Following that, newspaper reports quoted “friends” of the pair as strongly implying that Harry had obtained approval from his grandmother.

The Times also stated that Harry had notified the Queen about the name.

A source close to the Sussexes reportedly informed the BBC that Harry talked to the Queen before the birth, something the Palace has denied.

Lilibet, the Queen’s 11th great-granddaughter, is Archie’s younger sister, who is currently two years old.

Diana, her middle name, is a nod to Prince Harry’s late mother. Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Catherine, bears the names Diana and Elizabeth as middle names.

The Queen and other senior royals had been told of her birth and were “delighted with the news,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The pair stated they’d be done after kid number two during an interview with Oprah in March.

