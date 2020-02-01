Harry loses legal battle

London

Prince Harry has lost his complaint against UK tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, over an Instagram story uploaded on the Sussex Royals’ official account. In April 2019, on the occasion of Earth Day, Prince Harry had uploaded a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app, depicting the wildlife in Africa. Responding to the post, The Mail published an article claiming that the pictures were misleading and did not give a full picture of the situation. The publication pointed out in one of the photos, the hind legs of an elephant were cropped out of the photo used by the Duke allegedly. “Drugged and tethered … what Harry didn’t tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos,” the headline of the story read.