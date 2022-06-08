Harry Kane scored his 50th goal for England to salvage a 1-1 draw against Germany away from home in their Nations League clash.

Germany led through Jonas Hofmann’s 50th-minute effort but were unable to seal three points as Kane leveled the tie from the penalty spot in the 88th minute after being tripped.

Southgate went back to an experienced lineup after suffering a first defeat by Hungary for 60 years on Saturday in their opening League A, Group Three fixture.

Germany, sharper from the off, thought they had gone ahead midway through the first half when Hofmann galloped clear and beat Pickford but VAR ruled out the goal for offside.

He was not to be denied though and he beat Jordan Pickford with a powerful, slightly-deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area five minutes after the interval.

Joshua Kimmich played the ball to Hofmann who was allowed to turn too easily and fired a shot that Pickford got a strong hand to but could not prevent from going into the net.

Pickford kept England in the game by keeping out shots by Thomas Mueller, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner as England hung on.

The visitors also had their moments with Bukayo Saka inches away in first-half stoppage time and Mason Mount and Harry Kane both being denied by Germany’s Manuel Neuer as England sought a leveler.

England eventually found a way through when Nico Schlotterbeck brought down Kane inside the penalty area and the striker sent Neuer the wrong way to rescue a point for his side.

It was a frustrating end for Germany who remains without a win while England is still languishing in the last place on the League A Group 3 table with a solitary point.

England will face Italy while Germany takes on Hungary next.

Italy meanwhile leads the group after taking care of Hungary 2-1 at home.

Nicolò Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini found themselves on the scoresheet as they look to put their recent struggles behind them and start anew.