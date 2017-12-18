Haroon urges maintenance of 19pc revenue growth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan has called on the field formations of FBR to maintain the ongoing momentum and ensure the 19 per cent growth in the revenue collection.

He was addressing a meeting of Chief Commissioners held in Lahore to review the performance of regional tax offices and to ensure that target assigned for the second quarter shall be met accordingly.

Haroon Akhtar Khan is visiting the RTOs on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to ensure optimal revenue generation and resource mobilisation in the coming months.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Commissioners from LTU lahore, CRTO lahore, RTO 2 Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The SA to PM on Revenue further stressed that maximum efforts must be maintained to achieve the targets to keep the growth of revenues at 19 per cent.