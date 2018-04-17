Haroon Akhtar seeks greater S Korean investments in Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/Federal Minister Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan, Monday, said business and investment environment in Pakistan had improved considerately due to marked improvement in security, steady growth in the economy and pro-business and pro-investment policies of the government.

Talking to South Korean Ambassador Kwak Sungkyu, here at Federal Board of Revenue House, he invited the Korean investors to benefit from the conducive business and investment climate in Pakistan and participate in the economic growth in the country.

The market in Pakistan is ripe for new business ventures due to good returns and favourable economic and investment policies of the government.

The envoy briefed the Minister on various business ventures undertaken by Korean businessmen in Pakistan and a desire by many investors back in Korea to bring investment worth billions of dollars to Pakistan in the coming years.

The Korean ambassador said his country looked at Pakistan as a rapidly growing economy with lots of space opening for investment and business opportunities. He also expressed his happiness with the improved security situation in the country and the investment-friendly climate which he hoped would persist in the future to attract more foreign investment.