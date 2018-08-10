Harmony between human & nature is essence of traditional Chinese medicine

China Culture Centre organizes lecture on TCM

Zubair Qureshi

China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Cultural office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan and Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE) organized a lecture by Chief Physician of Affiliated ShuGuang Hospital of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Dr Wang Hui Ying on traditional Chinese medicine that was attended by a large number of the fans of traditional Chinese medicine, students and general public. The lecture ‘‘Harmony– The Philosophy behind Traditional Chinese Medicine” was held at China Cultural Center, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Dr Wang Hui Ying who specializes in treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases such as chronic heart failure, coronary heart disease, premature beat, and hypertension; via traditional Chinese medicine while sharing her experience in the philosophy of Chinese medicine said over the years she acquired experience in successfully combining traditional and western medicine.

According to Dr Wang traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) was an ancient medical system which originated in China thousands of years ago. While various forms of folk medicine have been practiced in China since pre-recorded human history, early evidence of a system of TCM as practiced today, dates back from ca. 6000 BC.

She told the audience that traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has been practized in China for over 5,000 years. For being a thorough and completed health care system, TCM is based on the conceptions of “holism” and “individualization” that are aimed for reaching the “harmony” between human and nature, as well as within the human body.

The difference between TCM and conventional medicine is “Western Medicine (WM) saves life and Chinese Medicine resolves problems”, by comparing to WM, TCM helps us to find the way to achieve “harmony”. She said that unfortunately the modern life style and modern medicine have both gone off the ancient maxims and caused more and more new diseases such as HIV and Avian influenza.

Due to the limited knowledge and experiences previously, patients have no cure in WM and have to seek help from TCM as a last resort. It has required practitioners of the new era keeping their mind close to basic concepts of “holism” and “individualization” in TCM, and always reviewing the theories throughout clinical practice, as well as remaining focuses on prevention diseases to achieve the “harmony” for people in both physiological and psychological health.

TCM is heavily influenced by Taoism, a philosophy based on harmony and natural order. The basic principle of TCM is based on balance and harmony: when we are in harmony with ourselves, with our community, and with our highest selves, we experience the greatest health and wellbeing. A seasoned TCM practitioner locates these disharmonies within the patient, and aids him/her to find inner and outer balance.

The main treatment modalities in TCM are Acupuncture, Herbal medicine, Massage therapy, Moxibustion and Cupping.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Mr. Jamal Shah, First Secretary of Cultural Office of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan Mr. Pan Yuqi, President All China Pakistan Friendship Association Ms Attiya Qutub, Deputy Director China Study Center-NUST University Mr. Zamir Ahmed Awan and Mr. Irshadullah Khan, Rhodes Scholar participated in the lecture and termed it quite useful.

The lecture they said offered opportunity to the participants to directly interact with Dr. Wang Ying Hui and it added to their knowledge.

She currently works as Associate Chief Physician in the department of cardiology, at ShuGuang Hospital, Shanghai.

