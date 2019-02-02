Harmony among provinces key to socio economic development of country

Minister for Inter-Provincial Co-ordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at Speaker’s House and matters pertaining to coordination between federation and provinces along overall economic and political situation of the country were discussed.

The speaker said close coordination and harmony among federation and provinces was imperative for development of the country.

He urged upon the federation to play its due role for elimination of sense of deprivation in small provinces and further mentioned that resolving problems of the small provinces should be priority of the federation.

He further said the small provinces could play a proactive role in development and progress of the country when this sense of deprivation was lessened.

Asad Qaiser stressed the need for resolving the health issues, spreading education for all, enhancing sports opportunities for youth and promoting tourism in the country.

He said national integration and consensus was essential to counter the challenges of terrorism, unemployment, illiteracy, scarcity of water and corruption being faced by the country at present.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp